Peru State College releases spring honors lists

Peru State College has announced the president's and dean's lists for the spring 2021 semester.

To make the president's list, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking. President’s list students are indicated below by asterisks following their names.

To make the dean's list, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

Fremont County students on the lists are:

Hamburg: Trey Athen, Bryson Duncan*, Madyson Duncan*, Emma Haning*, and Sophie White*.

Riverton: Austin Graham

Sidney: Taylor Eaton