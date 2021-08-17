New parish Priest to lead in Hamburg, Shen

A journey of more than 13 thousand kilometers and a life dedicated to service in the Catholic Church, has led Father Tom Thakadipuram to Hamburg.

Thakadipuram, a native of India, began his service as parish priest of two parishes, the St. Mary's churches in Hamburg and Shenandoah, on July 8.

Speaking about the community of Hamburg, Fr. Tom said the people have been friendly. He said he has nearly 100 people which he didn’t expect to have and that makes him very excited.

Fr. Tom is originally from the Southwest part of India. He first came to the United States and to Minneapolis to finish his doctoral program and then went back home.

After three years, he came to Wisconsin and ended up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, at the Corpus Christi parish before making it to Hamburg.

“It is kind of an adventure to be a priest in different places, especially being able to connect with the people,” he said.

Father Tom shared the story of how it all began, long before his 28 years of priesthood.

“I was inspired to become a priest when I was little. I was probably seven years old,” he said.

Father said that since he was a child, his grandmother inspired him to pray to know what his vocation was, and, from then on, he felt that he would be a priest.

He also comes from a very devoted family that prayed every day.

About Hamburg, Fr. Tom said the parish did tremendous work after the flood by fixing the parish.

He also announced a new project that was recently approved by the city. A new parish center which construction will be starting in the next weeks.