Forage Field Day focused on annuals

Annual forages will be the featured topic at a Sept. 7 field day being hosted at the Wells Dairy Farm near Milton, in southeast Iowa.

“Incorporating annual forages into a crop rotation can provide agronomic benefits such as reducing pest pressure, rotating pesticides, and scavenging soil nutrients,” said Clarabell Knapp, field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Additionally, this can provide enterprise flexibility and provide feed during times when perennial pasture or forage produce is more limited.”

The Wells Dairy Farm is a family-owned three-generation farm and in addition to the dairy, they also raise row crops and forages. They’ve utilized annual forages on their farm for several years.

The field day will include a producer’s perspective of utilizing annual forages by dairy farmers Jason and Paul Wells; agronomic considerations with annual forages by Knapp and Rebecca Vittetoe, field agronomists with ISU Extension and Outreach; and a discussion on utilizing annual forages in livestock operations by Patrick Wall, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

The field day will also include results of research that ISU Extension and Outreach has conducted looking at both winter and warm season annual forages.

There will be a free supper at the start of the field day that will be grilled by the Van Buren County Cattlemen.

The field day is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. However, to help with a head count for the supper, please RSVP to the ISU Extension and Outreach Van Buren County office by noon on Sept. 7 by either calling 319-293-3039 or emailing nacarr@iastate.edu.

A free supper is being provided, thanks to Iowa Forage and Grassland Council, Libertyville Savings Bank, First Iowa State Bank and other local sponsors.

Directions: The Wells’ dairy farm is located at 14658 252 St., Milton, Iowa. From Keosauqua, go south on Highway 1, turn west on Highway 2 for about eight miles toward Route V64. Turn north onto V64 for two miles and then turn west onto 252 St. for about 0.5 miles, until you arrive at the destination.

For additional information contact Clarabell Knapp at 641-664-2730 or email caknapp@iastate.edu. Patrick Wall can be reached at 515-450-7665 or email patwall@iastate.edu.