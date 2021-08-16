Watson News, 8-20

Hamburg Reporter

This weekend is the Tom Gibson Memorial fishing tournament and the Watson Fire Department's annual fish fry. The fishing tournament starts at 6 am at the Watson boat dock. Yes, there will be someone there in case you oversleep. You have to turn in the biggest fish by 3 p.m. to win a percentage of the entries.

1st, 2nd, & 3rd prizes. If you have the biggest fish turned & have to leave early, you can still win. Don't forget that evening, at 5pm, is the Fish fry. It is freewill donation & if you don't care to come inside, pull up & tell them how many plates you want & you can get it to go.

Don't forget the Holmes reunion on Aug 29. It will start around 12:30 p.m. Friends are welcome also. Bring a covered dish and come on down.