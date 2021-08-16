Rambling With Fergie by John Ferguson

Hamburg Reporter

Friday the 13th

Now, I believe that I’m no more superstitious than the next guy, but when I went to bed last Thursday night, I figured that my plans for the upcoming week were cast in stone. Hallie and I would spend most of the following day, Friday the thirteenth, packing the car for a trip to Colorado, first to visit with my sister, Kaye and her husband, Jim, for a few days and then to Hallie’s sister, Dixie, for a few more. But a funny thing happened overnight and I awoke weaker than I’d been in my life and my First Wife exercised her veto power. It took her less than two seconds to change our minds and our plans for the upcoming week.

So here I am, trying to pick up the pieces of a broken column with nothing to start with and no where to go.

How about I go back a few decades and reminisce about baseball in my youth? I’ve been wanting to talk about that for several weeks now. Back in the days, about 75 years ago, I played peewee baseball in a league designed for kids six to ten years old. As I recall, there were four teams, Key’s Killers, coached by Mel Key, who managed the Hamburg Clothing store in the middle of the block on the west side of Main St. between E St. and D St. There was also a team known a Sullie’s Slivers, coached by Louie Sullivan, who managed the James Lumber Co. at the corner of E St. and Washington. There was also Clayton’s Clucks, coached by Don Clayton, who worked at Iowa State Bank, then located on the west side of Main between E St. and F St, and raised chickens on his farm home around the bluff.

Me? I played, as a six year old, for Jensen’s Jerks, a cafe eatery owned by former Hamburg mayor, Louie Jensen, and coached by his son, Don. The cafe was located in the spot where Relax and Unwind is currently doing business. Other memories I have about those days are that Lowell Dankof pitched for Jensen’s Jerks and that J.D. Holland used to be the catcher for Key’s Killers. Oh, and I used to have a patch that read ‘Jensen’s Jerks City Champs, 1946.’ I wish I still had that.

Now I’m outta here.