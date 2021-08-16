At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

School is Cool

School clothes, school supplies, school registration, and open houses . . . it is once again time for students and teachers to return to the classroom. After spending most of my life in one or the other of those roles, I miss those feelings of anticipation and new beginnings. I was setting up a “School is Cool” book display this week and doing some catalog searching for school-related books. I was a bit surprised to discover over 200 children’s books in that category on the shelves at the Hamburg Public Library.

Some of the books are intended to ease concerns for children entering the classroom for the first time, others entertain readers with tales of school life.

A few book suggestions for starting the new school year must begin with “Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes” (Litwin) which even includes access to a musical version. “The Kissing Hand” (Penn) is a touching story about a mom sending her little boy to kindergarten. If you have a little one who is concerned about starting school, “Monkey: Not Ready for Kindergarten” (Brown) may help him know others feel the same way. Teachers, too, prepare for a new school year and “Miss Bindergarten Gets Ready for Kindergarten” (Slate) focuses on that perspective.

Other books which relate to specific grades are “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come” (Carlson), “Amanda Pig, First Grader” (Van Leeuwen), “Junie B., First Grader (at last!) (Park), “Nobody’s Mother is in Second Grade” (Pulver), “Get Ready for Second Grade, Amber Brown” (Danziger), “Third Grade Angels” (Spinelli), “Fourth-grade Celebrity” (Giff), “Love, from the Fifth Grade Celebrity” (Giff), and “Sixth Grade Secrets” (Sachar). In “Wemberly Worried” (Henkes), a mouse worries about her first day at nursery school, and in “Chrysanthemum” (Henkes), a little girl deals with her unusual name.

Teachers and other school personnel appear in “Axle Annie” (Pulver), “Officer Buckle and Gloria” (Rathmann), “The Cafeteria Lady from the Black Lagoon” (Thaler), “Locked in the Library” (Brown), “Coach Hyatt is a Riot!” (Gutman), “Teacher’s Pet” (Hurwitz), and “101 Ways to Bug Your Teacher” (Wardlaw).

Humor is the focus of “There Once was a Very Odd School and Other Lunch-box Limericks” (Krensky), “696 Silly School Jokes & Riddles” (Rosenbloom), and “Mrs. Cole on an Onion Roll and Other School Poems” (Dakos).

We invite you to stop by the library and find some good books to share with your family as school begins. AR level information is available for all of these books.