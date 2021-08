Hamburg Reporter

A 58-year-old man from St. Louis, Mo., died Friday, Aug. 6, in a Fremont County motorcycle crash.

Harley Stinson was riding his 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 2 near 400th Street at 8:30 p.m. when it left the roadway, traveled down the shoulder and struck a guard rail.

The Iowa State Patrol, with assistance from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, are continuing to investigate the accident.