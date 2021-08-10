Sidney museum sees increased traffic

During rodeo week, the Rodeo Museum opened from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and welcomed people from different parts of Iowa.

The rodeo exhibits at the museum include Legion Drill Team, Sidney Rodeo Band, Rodeo Clowns, Contestants, Rodeo Stars, Rodeo Hospitals, Rodeo Queens, etc.

The main attractions include the bronc saddle used at the first rodeo in 1923; Legion Drill saddle used from 1946-1948; and leather queen outfit used by seven queens from 1938-1942 and 1946-1947.

But the museum also includes much more than rodeo history. The exhibits include the history of Fremont County and its first settlers, the Wabounsie chief history, Native American artifacts found on the county, pre-historic findings, and an area dedicated to the Civil War.

Yet one of the most interesting stories at the museum is the Cromwell House Hotel and president Grant's visit.

The historical society possesses two guests registers for the house. On Monday, May 9, the name of "U S Grant residing in D.C." was written in one of the books.

Museum administrators have done some research on this and found that the signature matches the one of the former president.

To see it yourself or to find more information on Fremont County and Rodeo history, the museum is opened in August, Friday to Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.