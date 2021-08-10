Rodeo Queen celebrates coronation, birthday

Hamburg Reporter

The 2021 Sidney Iowa Rodeo Queen, Lillie Longhorn, was crowned on the eve of her birthday.

Longhorn was crowned on the night of Aug. 3 and said she was excited to celebrate her first day as queen on her birthday on Aug. 4.

Melissa Pauley was the first runner-up and also won the Speech Award. The second runner-up was Kayleigh Chilton, who also won the Speech Award.

Longhorn also won the Appearance Award and Horsemanship Award.

“I am really looking forward to experiences and representing Sidney in different places in Iowa,” said Longhorn about this new experience.

Former Sidney Rodeo Queen, Teigan Parker, wrote in a farewell post that she is sad to say goodbye but that she knows her successor will do wonders.

“Lillie, wear that crown with pride, trust me it will take you places and introduce you to people you didn’t know you needed in life,” said Parker.

Longhorn is originally from Minnesota but has lived in Pilot Mound, Iowa, for the past 10 years.

Rodeos are not a new thing for the queen. She said she was only one month old when she went to her first rodeo.

Coming from a very involved rodeo family, Longhorn has done pretty much everything. From selling tickets, carrying flags, singing the national anthem to becoming rodeo queen.

Most importantly, Longhorn said she wants to encourage future generations on the rodeo traditions.

The Sidney Rodeo was always on her list, and this year was her first year out of college, so she decided it was the time. In the future, she plans to compete for the Miss Rodeo Iowa title.

So far, 2021 has been a good year for Longhorn since- besides becoming the queen- she graduated from college in May. Longhorn went to Northwest Missouri State University, where she completed a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Management.

Along with other royals, Longhorn visited with sponsors and different nursing homes in Sidney, Tabor, and the Omaha area.

Longhorn thanked people who came to the Sidney Rodeo and said she looks forward to visiting other rodeos in Iowa and representing Sidney.