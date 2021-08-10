Hamburg school audit completed

Hamburg Reporter

Nolte,Cornman & JohnsonP.C.released an audit report on Hamburg Community School District in Hamburg,Iowa.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The District’s revenues totaled $3,968,080 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 7.27% increase from the prior year. Expenses for District operations for the year ended June 30,2020, totaled $3,532,403,a 5.19% decrease from the prior year. Increased revenues from charges for service and operating grants, contributions and restricted interest led to an increase in total revenues while the decrease in total expenses occurred primarily in the instruction function.

AUDIT FINDINGS:

Nolte,Cornman& Johnson P.C. reported ten findings found on pages 64 through 69 of this report.The findings address issues such as lack of segregation of duties, commodity pricing, certified budget, questionable disbursements,certified enrollment,financial condition,interfund loans,inactive student activity accounts,revenue recognition and student construction. Nolte,Cornman& Johnson provided the District with recommendations to address these findings.

Five of the findings discussed above which relate to the District are repeated from the prior year. The Community School District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Community School District’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.Qov/audit-reDorts.