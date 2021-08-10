Hamburg City Council approves raise

At their last meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, the Hamburg City Council approved a motion made by Earl Hendrickson to implement a 6 percent raise for city’s employees.

“I feel our staff has done a tremendous job since the flood. There are a lot of good jobs out there and they have stuck with us and been loyal,” Hendrickson said.

Alan Dovel with Public Works discussed the state of streets in Hamburg and plans to fix them.

FEMA will give 628 thousand dollars to improve roads, but the city will still need to complete another 532 thousand. FEMA ‘s amount included the streets on the south side of Hamburg, but the city council said it could be all used for the streets on the north side.

However, the city still needs to get the money to fix all the streets so some will be given priority first. The street by the school will be one of the priorities since it is built on concrete.

Steve and Odessa Hall came back to the city council to discuss the outcome of buying the city’s alley on E street.

Kent Benefiel was present at this meeting and said that since he has been in the city council, no ally has been sold.

Council members informed the Halls that a city property across their street will soon be cleared out at that they could use instead of the alley. The major said she believes there is a rent payment of 20 dollars per year but will check for the exact amount.

The Halls were pleased with the solution and thanked the city for the effort.

In other news, Council members discussed again the situation of the campers in Hamburg .

Benefiel said that he knows that some people lost their homes but that the city has people taking advantage of the situation after the flood.

City Council decided to look over the situation and over the existing ordinances to have the police enforce them.