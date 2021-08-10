Deputies respond to domestic disturbance at truck stop

Hamburg Reporter

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 2:47 p.m. Aug. 6 at a Percival truck stop. While en route to the call, they were advised that a gunshot was reportedly fired at the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 28-year-old male, from Tennessee, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to Nebraska Medicine by Lifenet in serious condition.

Sidney Fire and Rescue and Officers with the Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with the call. Charges are pending in the case.