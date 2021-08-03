Hamburg's Thompson achieves Eagle

Joe Thompson, a 2021 graduate from Sidney High School and a Hamburg resident, has accomplished the highest achievement in the Boy Scouts of America program: being an Eagle Scout.

Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle rank indicates that the Scout has done a lot to learn many different skills, one of the most important, being leadership.

Thompson is the first one to achieve it in Hamburg for more than two decades. He was also awarded three palms: gold palm, silver palm, and bronze palm.

“It is pretty important because there are not many, and you have to put in a lot of time and work,” said Thompson about his accomplishment.

Being an Eagle Scout can be difficult, but it also has its benefits. Thompson is joining the Navy, and having the rank puts him up three pay grades.

But the road to being an Eagle Scout is a long and hard one. To earn Eagle, one must climb seven Scouting ranks, earn 21 merit badges, complete an Eagle Service Project, become a strong leader within their troop, and prepare their final interview.

Thompson said the interview is from one hour to two hours long, and the Scout board member doing it is the one who decides who becomes an Eagle. But in addition, all work must be documented and signed by county officials and charities.

Joe’s father and troop leader, Mike Thompson, said that the preparation can take up to one year, but it took Joe only ten months.

Mike was also a scout when he was a kid but had to stop when his family moved from Omaha to Hamburg.

He decided that it was a good idea to have a troop back in Hamburg, and today they have nearly seven scouts and are preparing two more to become Eagles.

Joe is the first Eagle scout since they have started the troop back in town.