Brownville Concerts set for Aug 13-15

Hamburg Reporter

The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to bring back Lonnie McFadden: Singer, Tap Dancer, Trumpeter. There is nothing he can’t do! His infectious personality is only matched by his obvious passion for his jazz music. Lonnie McFadden, the self-proclaimed Mr. Bojangles goes into each performance with the intent of creating a personal connection and a good dose of fun. He will perform in cabaret on Friday & Saturday, August 13th & 14th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, August 15th at 2:00pm. We give special thanks to Jeffrey Meade & Shannon Stemm, Charles & Carole James, Melva Sage, and Brownville Fine Arts Association in Memory of Carie Allen for helping to sponsor these shows.

Lonnie McFadden was born and raised in Kansas City, MO. He is a unique multi-talented performer who sings, tap dances and plays trumpet. Lonnie has traveled the globe performing and representing Kansas City Jazz at major jazz festivals and shows around the world. His performances have been seen internationally and include such events as the North Sea Jazz Festival in Holland and the Nice Jazz Festival in Nice, France.

Lonnie and his brother Ronald McFadden (The McFadden Brothers) have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in show business. Wayne Newton, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Orlando, Lee Greenwood, Gladys Knight, and The Count Basie Orchestra are just some of the great entertainers they have had the pleasure of working with. The McFadden Brothers have also performed for all types of audiences including a very special 2004 USO tour to Kuwait and Iraq for our troops.

Lonnie has performed in casino show rooms, arenas and coliseums that include the MGM Grand and Hilton casinos in Las Vegas, Trump Taj Mahal Atlantic City, Nimes Coliseum Nimes, France, Rosemont Theater Chicago, Lincoln Center New York, Sprint Center Kansas City, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Cerritos, CA.

Most recently The McFadden Brothers received Life Time Achievement Awards from the Jazz Museum in May 2016, and Living Legends Awards from Tapology October 2017. Also in 2017, Lonnie received the Best Entertainer award from Ingram’s Magazine.

CDC guidelines no longer require masks for those who are vaccinated and strongly recommend that masks be worn by those who are not vaccinated for your own protection. Masks will be available upon request and hand sanitizers will be on tables and at various locations throughout the Concert Hall.

Tickets are $25 for Adults and $16 for Students. Purchase them online at www.brownvilleconcertseries.com, on Facebook or call 402-825-3331. In Show Biz (and pandemics), dates are subject to change so please double check the website. The Nebraska Arts Council (www.nebraskaartscouncil.org), a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.