Bartlett alumni meet after pandemic, flood

Almost every weekend, Jim and Helen Van Renan drive from Nebraska City to Barlett to visit what they used to call home. Annually, just like them, others drive back to Barlett for the town’s school reunion.

On Aug. 1, the Alumni of Bartlett School met for the Bartlett School Reunion and Pot-Luck Lunch at the Thurman City Hall Building. The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

About a dozen people attended this year's reunion.

Helen Van Renan said that, in the past, they have had an attendance of 150 people coming from all over the country. Coaches, alumni, teachers, families, everyone. But she said that, as time has passed, they have lost some of the former classmates and former Barlett residents.

In addition to time, Van Rene mentions that the most recent flood also has to do with fewer people attending the meeting.

The 2019 epic flood nearly destroyed the small town of Barlett by tearing down the town’s roughly two dozen homes. Van Rene said that Barlett is down to one family living there.

Former residents opted for FEMA buyouts or simply walked away.

For Van Rene, Barlett will always be home, the place where she and her husband grew up. For her, it has been sad seeing her town almost disappeared after living through four different floods that have affected Barlett throughout the years.

But she stills remembers Barlett as a great town, a place where you didn't have to worry about anything.

According to Mary Howery, who is one of the activity’s coordinators, this is the last year they are having the potluck lunch.

Next year they will meet at the newly constructed Bartlett Church on the first Sunday in August, to attend services, and probably go to a restaurant afterwards.