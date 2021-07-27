Watson News by Kay Gibson

Hamburg Reporter

The Tom Gibson Memorial Fishing tournament will be Aug. 21 at the Watson boat dock beginning at 6 a.m. and over at 3 p.m. Each person can enter one fish.

This is a rod and reel event only. Fish must be checked in alive at the boat dock by 3 p.m. Cost is $20 per person.

Prizes will be given to person who has biggest fish by weight. All state fishing regulations apply. 50 percent of the entry fees go to Watson Fire Department. The rest of the money will go to the winners.

The Watson Fire Department will hold their annual fish fry on August 21, beginning at 5 pm. at the Watson Community Building. It will be a freewill donation supper. Lots of good food.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Aug. 29th. It's the Holmes' pot luck get together. It begins at 12:30 at the Watson Community Building. If you are related to the Holmes, come on down. If you are a friend of the Holmes, you are welcome also.

The Watson Quilters met Friday afternoon with Anita Armstrong, Holly Holmes, Donna Whelan, Fran Phillips, Frances Nakunst, and Kay Gibson attending.