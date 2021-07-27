Nominations sought for Family Physician of Year

Hamburg Reporter

Is your Family Physician the best of the best? Do they go above and beyond to care for their patients? Are they active in the community? Do you think they deserve the 2021 Family Physician on the Year Award?

The Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) is seeking nominations for the 2021 Family Physician of the Year. Each year the IAFP awards one family physician the title “Family Physician of the Year” on the basis of outstanding service to patients and community, and devotion to Family Medicine.

If you would like to nominate your family physician, send letters of nomination to the Iowa Academy describing why your family physician should receive the Family Physician of the Year Award.

Nomination letters should be sent by Sept. 1, 2021 to the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, 100 E. Grand Ave., Ste. 240, Des Moines, IA 50309 or emailed to kcox@iaafp.org.

The 2021 Iowa Family Physician of Year will be honored during the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians Annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Oct. 29, 2021 at the West Des Moines Sheraton. In the early part of 2022, the 2021 Iowa Family Physician of the Year will be nominated for the American Academy of Family Physicians National Family Physician of Year.

Previous recipients have been: Scott Helmers, MD; Dale Christensen, MD; James R. Paulson, MD; Rodney Miller, MD; Marion Barnes, MD; Francis Pisney, MD; Kelly D. Ross, MD; David Paulus, MD; Alan Vasher, DO; John W. Barnes, MD; Ronald Zoutendam, MD; Donald Skinner, MD; Richard A. Jongewaard, MD; Cynthia Wolff, MD; David Crippin, MD; Michael Gimbell, III, MD; Kenton Moss, MD; David Carlson, MD; Sharon Bertroche, MD; Dale Nystrom, MD; Subhash Sahai, MD; Craig Thompson, DO; Michael AbouAssaly, MD; Douglas Peters, MD; Ried Boom, MD; Patrick Edwards, MD; Gerard Stanley, MD; Mark Haganman, DO; Chris VandeLune, DO; Esgar Guarin, MD, Noreen O’Shea, DO and David Nystrom, DO