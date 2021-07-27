Learn about farmland leasing arrangements

Hamburg Reporter

The Iowa State University Fremont County Extension and Outreach office and Mills County Extension and Outreach office will host a meeting on Wednesday, August 4, beginning at 2 p.m. with doors open at 1:30 pm at the Lakin Community Building at 61321 315th St. in Malvern.

The meeting will last approximately 2 ½ hours and will be facilitated by Tim Christensen, farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

The discussion will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2022 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications. Emphasis will be placed on recent returns to Iowa Cash Rented Land and the 2021 Iowa Cash Rental Rate Survey.

Pre-registration is required at least two days before the meeting and a $20 per individual fee is payable at the door.

Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management, and leasing arrangements.

Contact the Fremont County Extension office at (712) 374-2351 or the Mills County Extension office at (712) 624-8616 with your questions or to pre-register on or before Monday, Aug. 2.

For a list of meetings statewide, check the ISU Extension calendar for a meeting near you.

www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/meetings.html