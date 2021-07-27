Iowans encouraged to sign up at HealthCare.gov

Hamburg Reporter

The Biden-Harris Administration is encouraging Iowans to sign up for health coverage at HealthCare.gov by August 15 as part of its “Summer Sprint to Coverage,” a nationwide campaign to get more Americans enrolled in quality health plans at a lower cost because of the American Rescue Plan.

Since the Biden-Harris Administration opened the Special Enrollment Period (SEP) on February 15, 11,390 Iowans have enrolled at HealthCare.gov, which is 5,712 more people than the number of individuals who signed up during the same period in 2020. Additionally, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is also announcing that Iowans are saving an average of $87 per month since the American Rescue Plan implementation on HealthCare.Gov.

“These numbers show what we’ve long known to be true: People both need and demand affordable health coverage in Iowa. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, health insurance is more affordable than ever on HealthCare.gov,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “With fewer than 30 days left of the Special Enrollment, we urge everyone in need of coverage in Iowa to visit HealthCare.gov by August 15; having insurance can be life-saving.”

“Our message to Iowans is clear - don’t wait, go to HealthCare.gov before August 15 to find a plan that is affordable and can give you peace of mind. People who sign up today can get coverage starting August 1,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “We’re working with assisters and community partners to get the word out and answer your questions. Go to HealthCare.gov to sign up to get covered or call us 24/7 at 1-800-318-2596 if you need more help.”

The “Summer Sprint to Coverage” campaign will take an all-hands approach to remind consumers that zero-premium or low-premium health insurance options are available through August 15 on HealthCare.gov for people across the country still needing coverage. The campaign highlights key opportunities for additional American Rescue Plan savings, including:

New and existing consumers can apply on HealthCare.gov through August 15 to select a new plan and take advantage of reduced premiums, increased savings, and affordable health coverage.

Current Marketplace enrollees can review their application anytime to make any needed changes to their current information, submit their application, and reselect their current plan, to ensure they maximize their savings for Marketplace coverage for the rest of 2021.

Consumers who received or who are approved to receive unemployment compensation for any week in 2021, may be able to find even lower cost plans and save extra money on out-of-pocket expenses through HealthCare.gov.

Since the implementation on HealthCare.gov of the enhanced tax credits available under the American Rescue Plan on April 1, 37% of new and returning consumers in Iowa have newly found coverage for $10 or less per month after advance payments of premium tax credit. President Biden has proposed to extend these tax credits and cost savings as part of his Build Back Better Agenda.

To encourage even more people across Iowa to enroll, the Biden-Harris Administration launched testimonial advertisements that feature stories of real people who have found real savings on HealthCare.gov. The testimonials feature:

Dorothy from Charlotte, NC, a hair stylist who found a zero-dollar premium with financial assistance;

Darrell & Erica from Duluth, GA, a recently married couple hoping to have a family; and

Jeremy from Houston, TX, a hard-working café owner who pays less than $10 per month for coverage with financial assistance.

In addition to advertising the SEP through a variety of platforms, CMS is increasing community and partner outreach with Navigators, licensed agents and brokers, and other local assisters to remind consumers that now is the time to act. To supplement these efforts, CMS has created a 30-day toolkit for partners that can be used to amplify the message of coverage options available during the SEP and the importance of acting before the August 15 deadline.

There are several ways to apply and enroll:

Use HealthCare.gov to apply online.

Call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, which provides assistance in over 200 languages. TTY users should call 1-855-889-4325.

Find local help through an agent/broker or assister in your area at Healthcare.gov/find-assistance/.

For the latest Marketplace enrollment information, visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/2021-marketplace-special-enrollment-period-report-3.

For more information about the American Rescue Plan and the Health Insurance Marketplace®, visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/american-rescue-plan-and-marketplace.

Health Insurance Marketplace® is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.