Iowa land market prices up 25 percent

Hamburg Reporter

According to statewide auction results tracked by Iowa Appraisal and Research Corporation (Iowa Appraisal), data indicates Iowa land market prices are up 25 percent in six months.

Jim Rothermich, Iowa Appraisal’s farm appraisal expert, reports the statewide weighted average price for tillable farmland is $145 per CSR2 point for the period Jan. 1 through June 30, 2021, up 25 percent from $116 per CSR2 point on Dec. 31, 2020. Price per acre for the same period increased from $8,690 to $10,785. The data suggests market conditions in Iowa have been “intensely aggressive” the last six months.

Reasons for the drastic change in market conditions:

Grain prices well above breakeven

2020 harvest better than expected

Large amount of government payments

Historically low interest rates

Increase in pool of buyers due to inflation

As an asset class, land steadily performs when the stock market is volatile

Demand to buy far exceeds supply for sale

About Iowa Appraisal and Research Corporation

Iowa Appraisal and Research Corporation provides agricultural and commercial real estate appraisals, appraisal reviews, market and feasibility studies, as well as research and consulting services throughout the Midwest. www.iowaappraisal.com