Colonial Theatre anniversary story

One of the most emblematic buildings on Main Street in the City of Hamburg just turned 100 years.

Hamburg’s Colonial Theatre opened for the first time in 1921, and on Saturday, Jul 24, the theater’s board hosted a big celebration.

Erica Stephen, the board president, said they had from 60 to 70 people at the activity.

Travis Gubser and Haning Farms furnished the tables for lunch on the street in front of the theater. The menu included hot dogs, chips, cookies, water, tea, and lemonade.

Amid the hot weather, Stephen said people had a good time.

The movie showing that night was Fast and the Furious 9. Stephen said the movie enjoyed a great turnout with a free-will donation.

Board members and the manager volunteered to help out with the activity.

In recent years, the theater has had to survive great obstacles, from a flood to a pandemic. The theater's management feels that it was due to community support that the theater was able to endure in tough times.

Due to the flood of 2019, the theatre had to close, and, just when they were opening back up, the pandemic struck.

As it turns out, nothing impeded the theater's 100 year celebration with the community.

The theatre shows movies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.