Axne To lead new Rural Reinvestment Task Force

Hamburg Reporter

The New Democrat Coalition (NDC) has named Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) the Co-Chair of the Rural Reinvestment Task Force, a new group aimed at developing and advancing policy solutions that will support rural communities across the U.S.

Rep. Axne, an NDC member who is also currently serving as the Midwest Regional Whip for the House Democratic Caucus, will lead this task force to convene discussions that focus on creating new opportunities in America’s rural areas and identifying strategic investments that can create better lives for the millions living in rural areas, including those in her home state of Iowa.

“As a fifth generation Iowan, I personally know the faces and stories of rural Americans who can often feel like the federal government has forgotten them and their families. Over my first two years in Congress, I’ve fought to wield a voice for rural America that is just as loud as the big cities who have more representation in Washington – advocating for better investments and smarter policies that can ensure rural America is never overlooked,” said Rep. Axne. “This new task force will help ensure that rural communities have a seat at the table in Congress, and will focus on the wide range of issues that are currently facing our rural areas: from broadband and business opportunities to health care and the impacts of a changing climate.”

The NDC task force will be comprised of issue-area experts who serve on relevant committees of jurisdiction and can help advance the NDC task force’s priorities through the House, as well as working with relevant federal agencies to support rural reinvestment.

Rep. Axne has focused on raising the issues facing rural America over her first two and a half years in Congress, and has used her positions on the House Agriculture Committee, Financial Services Committee, and Rural Broadband Task Force to propose solutions that support rural Americans.

In 2021, Rep. Axne has seen two bills she wrote to support rural areas signed into law: one to expand mental health care for rural veterans, and another to provide COVID-19 rental assistance for renters in rural areas.

The House has also passed Axne-led legislation aimed at expanding rural broadband, supporting entrepreneurs in rural areas and preserving affordable housing options.

Since coming to Congress, Axne has helped lead measures that provide rural areas with improved maternal health care, COVID-19 loan relief, and more.

Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois will also serve as Co-Chair of the Rural Reinvestment Task Force.

The New Democrat Coalition is comprised of 95 forward-thinking Democrats who are committed to pro-economic growth, pro-innovation, and fiscally responsible policies.

“New Dems are focused on getting things done and delivering tangible change for Americans so that they can succeed in the 21st century,” said NDC Chair Suzan DelBene (WA-01). “The NDC’s task forces will continue to help deliver by developing policy ideas that promote equitable growth and opportunities for all Americans.”