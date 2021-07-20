Moore chosen as 2021 Fremont County Fair Queen

Riverside Rockets 4-H member and Fremont-Mills FFA Vice President, Malea Moore, was crowned the 2021 Fremont County Fair Queen last Thursday, July 15.

Moore said that the girls she got to compete with were incredible and highly qualified.

The fair First Runner Up was Chloe Burge. The Miss Congeniality award winner was Dezzaray Van.

The contestants had to fill an application and then be judged by three people. They also had to model three outfits the Sunday before the crowning.

Finally, they had to answer two questions and do an interview.

Moore said winning the contest was exciting and busy as she had to run the different shows during the weekend.

The queen also participated at the beginning of the cherry pie baking contest.

The cherry pie contest also includes a clover kids muffin mix-off contest. All the kids who want to do the 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus, a week-long summer program, auctioned their pies off at the very end. That is their major fundraiser for paying travel costs associated with the program.

4-H kids began making their pies Friday morning, and upon being baked, those pies were rated by the judges.

Other fair activities included the rabbit show, swine show, poultry show, horse show, beef show, and the sheep show.

The sheep and goat show happened on Friday afternoon. The judge was Mitchell Hanson from Broomfield, Iowa.

Some of the goat show winners were:

Top Rate of Gain Goat Champion: Cooper Avey

Grand Champion Home Raised Meat Goat: Cooper Avey

Reserve Champion Wether Goat: Cooper Avey

Grand Champion Pygmy Goat: Madelynn Schaaf

Grand Champion Doe Meat GoatL: Hadley Reilly

Grand Champion Doe Meat Goat: Hadley Reilly

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Lillian Howe

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Lillian Howe

Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Emily Perkins

Grand Champion Junior Goat Showmanship: Hunter Reilly

Reserve Champion Junior Goat Showmanship: Madelynn Schaaf