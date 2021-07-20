Gibson Memorial Fishing tourney planned

Kay Gibson

The Tom Gibson Memorial Fishing tournament sponsored by the Watson Fire Department will be Aug. 21, 2021. It will begin at 6 a.m. at the Watson Boat Dock. ( You can be late, if you need to). The entry fee is $20 per person. Each person can enter one fish. This is a rod and reel event only. Prizes will be given to the person who has the biggest fish by weight. All state fishing regulations apply. Prizes will be First: 50% of entry fees. Second: 30 percent of entry fees, Third: 20 percent of entry fees.

Watson Fire Department's Annual fish fry will be August 21at 5:00 pm at the Watson Community Building. Free will donation.

Finally!! Highway B has been resurfaced. It's a wonderful road now. Check it out.

The Watson Quilters met Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. Those attending were Linda Viets, Holly Holmes, Anita Armstrong, Donna Whelan, Frances Nahkkunst, Fran Phillips, Brenda Ziolowsky, and Kay Gibson attending.