Fremont County Fall Grant Program now open

Hamburg Reporter

The Fremont County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Fremont County. As part of this fall grant cycle, $28,650 is available to support Fremont County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Sept. 1.

Of the total available funds, $800 is restricted to the community of Farragut, $3,120 is designated to the community of Hamburg (which includes $760 exclusively for arts projects in Hamburg), $1,060 is restricted to the community of Percival, $1,025 is allocated to the community of Sidney, $450 is allotted for the community of Tabor, and $22,195 is available to support projects throughout the county.

Beginning July 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Fremont County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system. Please note that there is a new grant application portal this cycle; all applicants will need to create a new account when first accessing the application.

Only organizations providing services in Fremont County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.

The Fremont County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Fremont County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact on, and in, Fremont County. For Fall 2021, the Fremont County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital, program, and operating support.

These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Fremont County Community Foundation donors. To inquire about donating to the Fremont County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Fremont County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

Board members of the Fremont County Community Foundation are Chair, Jonna Loewe of Sidney; Vice Chair, Lindsey Carter of Randolph; Secretary/Treasurer, Staci Shearer of Farragut; Teri Emberton of Hamburg; Tim Inman of Randolph; and Darynn Ruiz of Sidney.

Please contact Stacey Goodman (stacey@omahafoundation.org) or Tess Houser (tess@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the October Board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.