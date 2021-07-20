County Board appoints member to tourism board

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors appointed Chuck Douglass to the county’s Tourism Board at the July 14 meeting.

The Tourism Board is a five-member board to oversee tourism funds generated by Fremont County Hotel Tax and allocate those funds for projects anticipated to increase tourism within the county.

Chuck Douglass is the current board chairman and was the only applicant for the position.

The board also approved the semi-annual report presented by treasurer Alise Snyder.

At the previous meeting, board members approved a new resolution for a full-time Legal Assistant for the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Ashley Greedy was hired as the legal assistant effective July 12.