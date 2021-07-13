Sheriff releases crash stats, enforcement results

Hamburg Reporter

The Fourth of July Weekend "Step Wave" finished with only one property damage accident. There was one driving while barred citation, 10 motorist assists, and nine other citations and warnings.

So far this year in Fremont County, there have been 57 crashes involving 84 vehicles. There have been four fatalities and 24 injuries or possible injuries during this period.

During the same period in 2020, there were 64 crashes during the heart of the pandemic. This includes two fatality accidents with a total of 26 injuries.