Sen. Grassley announces Western Iowa office hours

Hamburg Reporter

Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) regional director based in Council Bluffs will hold traveling office hours in seven counties around Western Iowa throughout July. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.

These meetings will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Iowa. Participants must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Grassley is represented by his regional director, Donna Barry, and will not be in attendance.

Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website.

“My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government, and I hope anyone experiencing problems will use this resource,” Grassley said.

Friday, July 30

Mills County

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Glenwood City Hall

107 S. Locust St.

Glenwood

Fremont County

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Fremont County Court House

Meeting Room

506 Filmore St.

Sidney