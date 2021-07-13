Naig Comments on federal efforts to strengthen competition in Ag

Hamburg Reporter

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement in response to an announcement that the federal government will begin taking steps to encourage more competition in several sectors of the national economy, including agriculture:

“As Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture, one of my top priorities is ensuring that Iowa farmers have strong and accessible markets for the commodities that they produce. We know that producers are facing challenges when it comes to price transparency in the cattle market and we also want to ensure that when something is labeled as an American product, it truly is raised in the United States rather than simply processed here.

While much remains unclear, I am optimistic about the administration’s efforts to address competition in the agriculture industry to protect Iowa’s producers and consumers. We will be closely monitoring these proposals as they move forward in the rule making process and continue to look out for the best interests of Iowa farmers.”