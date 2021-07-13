Fremont County Fair going on this weekend

If you have not attended yet, you are still on time to enjoy the Fremont County Fair this weekend.

The Fair Board Chairperson, Troy Adkisson, said last year they could only have a showing, but this year people can expect a normal fair.

One of the famous events happening Friday is the FFA Sheep Show at 2 p.m. At 6 p.m., they will have the corn eating contest and a cornhole tournament will start at 8 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. on both days, Friday and Saturday, they will have a free-will BBQ where families can gather and enjoy a meal.

The Saturday schedule, starting 8 a.m., will include a beef show, followed by the rabbit and poultry shows. Antique tractors will be on display during the morning.

Adkisson said, this year, the fair will have a beer garden for the first time. The public can enjoy a modern country music concert for all ages Saturday at 8 p.m.

And, if you are looking for fun for children, Sunday is the perfect day to visit the fair. Events that day will include a kid's pet show.

The Children’s Fair will be happening from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday, featuring inflatables, crafts, temporary tattoos & other activities.

At 4:30 p.m., the Two County Dusters Drill Team will be performing at the horse arena.

The Two County Dusters is a local horse drill team that has been promoting horseriding with area youth since the mid-1990s and is the main showcase at several events throughout the area each summer.

Adkisson extended an invitation to people from all over Fremont County to have a good time at the fair.

“Try to come out, support the kids and their hard work,” he said.

Most of the activities are carried out in conjunction with the 4-H club and Clover Kids project.

Organizers are expecting close to a thousand people to attend during the weekend.