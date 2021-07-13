Axne announces Congressional App Challenge

Hamburg Reporter

Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) has announced the opening of the submission window for the 2021 Congressional App Challenge in Iowa’s Third Congressional District.

High school and middle school students throughout the Third District are invited to submit their original app designs to Rep. Axne’s office.

“The Congressional App Challenge is a fun way for students to demonstrate their abilities in STEM fields and to learn new skills,” Rep. Axne said. “I look forward to seeing what this year’s participants create and for the winner’s work to be shared nationally.”

The final day to submit designs is Nov. 1. Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges consisting of computer science teachers and college administrators around central and southwest Iowa.

The first-place winner’s app will be featured on the House.gov website and the CongressionalAppChallenge.us website.

The Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide competition for middle school and high school students designed to encourage students to learn to code and emphasize computer science careers in every corner of the country.

Each participating Congressional district selects its local winner, who are then eligible for further awards for the entire class of 2021 winners.

Since it launched six years ago, the Congressional App Challenge has inspired more than 14,000 students across 48 states to program an app.

Students can register for the 2021 Congressional App Challenge in the application portal, which can be found on the Congressionalappchallenge.us website.

Apps coded after Oct. 19, 2020, are eligible for the 2021 CAC.

The CAC rule book is available at https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-CAC-Rules.pdf