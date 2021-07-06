Fremont County Board of Supervisors meet in regular session

Jan Tackett, with the Sidney Rodeo, came to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors, on Jun. 30, to discuss the use of the courthouse lawn for rodeo events.

Tackett asked permission to use the south courthouse lawn for three events: a book walk, kids face painting, and a junior rodeo clown contest.

The event for kids should last from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. The board unanimously approved the motion to have those activities at the courthouse lawn.

Alise Snyder, county treasurer, gave an update on tax sale results at the meeting. Snyder said tax sales were a success, and were pretty close to what they had in the past.

Snyder said they had 294 parcels for sale and 425 investors, the most investors they ever had. 216 parcels were sold.

At their previous meeting, the board discussed an appointment to the Conservation Board for the term ending on June 26, 2026.

There were two applications for the position: Sherry Gilbert and Ed Kloberdanz. The supervisors agreed that both applicants were good candidates to choose from.

Supervisors appointed Gilbert, who already sits on the board, for the term beginning on July 1.

The supervisors also approved a motion to hire Rebecca Smith as the new part-time Legal Assistant for Fremont County Attorney’s Office.