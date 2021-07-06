Farragut will receive DNR grant for building rehab

Hamburg Reporter

Farragut is one of nine rural Iowa communities that will receive DNR Derelict Building Grants to help deconstruct or renovate abandoned structures, remove asbestos, and limit construction and demolition materials going to the landfill.

Farragut is set to receive $5,100 for renovation to help stabilize the foundation of a building planned as a future Public Works shop for the city.

The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program was instituted by statute to help rural communities with populations of 5,000 or less remove environmental hazards, improve community appearance and minimize costs by recycling and reusing building materials through deconstruction or renovation of abandoned, derelict buildings.

DBGP funding is awarded annually on a competitive basis with cash matches required. Applications for the next funding round will be due on Feb. 25, 2022. The current round of grants provided a total of $400,000 in reimbursement grants.

For more information about the grant program, application forms and resources, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/Environment/LandStewardship/WasteManagement/DerelictBuildingProgram.aspx.