Locals included on University of Nebraska honors lists

Hamburg Reporter

More than 6,800 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Qualification for the dean's list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Dean's list for more than one college.

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.

College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.

College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.

College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.

College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.

College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Pérez.

College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.

Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Charles O’Connor.

Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.

Fremont County students on the list are:

Shenandoah:

Josie Marie Dostal, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism, and advertising and public relations.

Ty Christopher Lantz, sophomore, College of Business, economics.

Tabor:

Seth Malcom, freshman, College of Business, business administration.

University of Nebraska, Omaha

More than 4,500 students were recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the chancellor's and/or dean's list.

A total of 1,428 students qualified for the chancellor's list. They each earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2021 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

Fremont County students on the chancellor’s list are:

Chaseton Robert Reed of Sidney;

MacKenzie Melissa Trowbridge of Tabor; and

Roxy Jane Denton of Shenandoah.

A total of 3,085 students qualified for the dean's list. They each earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2021 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

Fremont County students on the dean’s list are:

Lindie Kate Marie Strickler of Sidney; and

Sarah Elizabeth Brandt of Tabor.