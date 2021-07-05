Iowa DNR needs turkey-counting help

Hamburg Reporter

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for help with its annual wild turkey production survey. During the months of July and August wild turkey sightings are recorded to estimate this year’s nesting rates and nest success.

Participation is easy – just note the date and county in which the turkey was seen, if it was an adult female or adult male – males have beards on their breast – and if and how many poults (baby turkeys) were present. There is a link to the online survey and field survey card at http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/2115256/iowawildturkeyreports for those willing to help.

Each year the DNR mails survey cards to select turkey hunters who are asked to provide production information on turkeys they seen. If you did not receive a survey card, you are still encouraged to report turkey sightings using the Iowa DNR webpage link.

Annual population surveys conducted by the DNR are an important component of managing the wild turkey. Turkey populations can fluctuate annually across all regions of the state. All participation is appreciated.