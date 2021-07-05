Hy-Vee offering virtual health events for women, infants

Hamburg Reporter

Throughout the month of July, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host virtual events focused on health and nutrition for women and infants with the theme of “Bump to Babe.” Events will include cooking classes, store tours and live Q&A’s to provide customers with tips and information on how to shop for and prepare foods to support fertility, prenatal/postnatal nutrition, and first foods for babies.

Virtual Store Tours

Hy-Vee dietitians will host two types of virtual store tours throughout the month focused on women’s health and nutrition. The “Prenatal/Postnatal Nutrition” tours will teach customers how to eat healthy during pregnancy and share the best foods to consume to grow a healthy baby, as well as how select the best foods post-pregnancy. The “Fuel Your Fertility” tours will provide customers with the basics of eating to support fertility. Each tour lasts 45 minutes and will provide customers with the basics of eating for everyday wellness and how to navigate Hy-Vee’s aisles with that goal in mind. The virtual store tours are also available in Spanish.

“Baby’s First Foods” Virtual Cooking Classes

During July, Hy-Vee dietitians will host a series of virtual “Baby’s First Foods” cooking classes that will demonstrate how to introduce new foods to young infants, baby-led weaning versus purees, and simple meal preparation recipes. There is a $10 registration fee for the cooking classes.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search your location at https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx. The tours and classes listed above will be offered throughout the month of July.

