FC Hometown Pride honors work of Friedli

Fremont County Hometown Pride community members met at United Faith Church to thank Doug Friedli of Nebraska City for seven years of service as their Community Coach. All county towns provided a meal at the event.

According to Hamburg Hometown Pride, the activity also had the attendance of the Fremont County Supervisors, Southwest Iowa Community Foundations director and board members, Fremont County Steering Committee leaders, Keep Iowa Beautiful management and Gerry Schnepf and Bill Jackson.

The Keep Iowa Beautiful Donald F. Lamberti Hometown Pride Vision Award selected Doug Friedli for his excellent work as Hometown Pride Coach for Fremont County and his support assistance to the communities.

Governor Kim Reynolds presented the awards at a ceremony at the State Capitol earlier this year.

Fremont County was one of the pioneers of the Hometown Pride program that seeks to improve quality of life, increase cultural and economic vitality resulting in more community pride.

Friedli has been a resident in Otoe County in Nebraska for the past 28 years.