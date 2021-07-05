Briar Cliff announces spring 2021 dean’s list
Hamburg Reporter
Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, has announced that 291 students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, including 84 students who achieved a perfect grade point average of 4.0.
Quintin Vasa of Nebraska City and Logan Ehlers of Shenandoah were among the 84 students with a 4.0 average for the semester.
Full-time students who have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or greater and part-time students who complete six or more credits in a semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 are eligible for the dean’s list.