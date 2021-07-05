Beef Processing Facility coming to western Iowa

Many are calling the plans for the construction of a $325 million beef processing plant a big win for Southwest Iowa.

Cattlemen’s Heritage is a newly formed corporation and, with its roots in livestock production, plans to open the plant in late 2023. The facility will be situated on the Mills-Pottawattamie County line in western Iowa, fronted by Interstate 29.

The project developer, and lifelong cattle feeder from Northwest Iowa, Chad Tentinger, is also the founder and owner of TenCorp Inc., a company that has been designing and building cattle barns throughout the midwest for the last decade and a half.

“We have expanded the number of cattle that we feed in the midwest over the last 20 years, and we have run out of what we would consider being enough capacity to keep up with the high-quality cattle that we have in the midwest,” said Tetinger on what inspired him to be part of this new beef facility.

Officials expect the facility to process 1,500 heads per day, employ 750 workers, and an annual economic impact is estimated at $1.1 billion, bringing needed revenue to the area.

Tentinger said annual salaries are going to start at $55,000 a year. They are expecting to bring a workforce to the region.

“An Ernie Gross report shows the average salary of the Kettlemans Heritage facility will exceed the Iowa average by 5.5%,” Tentinger said.

However, it is a valid question to ask why the company has chosen Mills County. Tentinger explained they had a member of their team who was given the task to simplify the best spot for a processing facility in the midwest.

“This is the spot he came back with, and it is perfect, It is zone four. It is very livestock friendly in that region. It is close to a large workforce. And it's in a county that is very proactive to bring in companies such as this,” said Tentinger.

Mills County Economic Development Foundation Director Marco Floreani said the county is very excited with the news and that the impact comes with a pretty big number.

“It means that the county is coming back. We saw a lot of development put on hold after the floods and then the pandemic. It is important that big agricultural projects happen in the region,” he said.

Floreani also said that this project will bring more people to live in Mills County and Southwest Iowa since workers would probably like to live close to the plant.

The facility construction is expected to start in the spring of 2022. Cattlemen’s Heritage will even employ people in the construction industry during this time.

But for Tetinger and his company, it is important to keep new generations and young talents in the local industry.

“We are really focused on family farms. We want as many producers involved in this as we can get. “We also want to create a lot of opportunity for young men and women that want to be in this industry, to give them the opportunity to stay in this industry,” he said.

Tentinger said they are very confident with the construction and said that with all that happened during COVID and some of these beef plants having to close in the region this is a great opportunity for all.