Supervisors seek volunteer Tourism Board member
Hamburg Reporter
The Fremont County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications for an opening on the Tourism Board.
The Tourism Board is a five-member board that oversees tourism funds generated by Fremont County hotel/motel tax and allocates those funds for projects anticipated to increase tourism within the county.
Anyone who wishes to apply may pick up a volunteer application from the Fremont County Auditor at the Fremont County Courthouse in Sidney or by visiting https://www.fremontcountyia.gov/vimages/shared/vnews/stories/5cad3edf734e1/Application_Form_for_Fremont_County_Board.pdf.
Applications must be received by the Fremont County Auditor's Office by 4:30 p.m. July 9.