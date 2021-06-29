Supervisors seek volunteer Tourism Board member

Hamburg Reporter

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications for an opening on the Tourism Board.

The Tourism Board is a five-member board that oversees tourism funds generated by Fremont County hotel/motel tax and allocates those funds for projects anticipated to increase tourism within the county.

Anyone who wishes to apply may pick up a volunteer application from the Fremont County Auditor at the Fremont County Courthouse in Sidney or by visiting https://www.fremontcountyia.gov/vimages/shared/vnews/stories/5cad3edf734e1/Application_Form_for_Fremont_County_Board.pdf.

Applications must be received by the Fremont County Auditor's Office by 4:30 p.m. July 9.