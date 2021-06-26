SECC announces Dean's List
Hamburg Reporter
Southeast Community College has released its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.
To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours for the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. .Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.
A student is not eligible to be included on the Dean’s List if an “F” (Failure) and “I” (Incomplete), or an “NP” (No Pass) grade remains on their grade
report for a given
term.
Fremont County students on the list are:
Farragut
Trinity Herbst.
Hamburg
Connor Owen, Cale Phillips, Timothy Rogers, and Adam Thompson.