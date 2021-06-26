SECC announces Dean's List

Hamburg Reporter

Southeast Community College has released its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.

To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours for the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. .Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

A student is not eligible to be included on the Dean’s List if an “F” (Failure) and “I” (Incomplete), or an “NP” (No Pass) grade remains on their grade

report for a given

term.

Fremont County students on the list are:

Farragut

Trinity Herbst.

Hamburg

Connor Owen, Cale Phillips, Timothy Rogers, and Adam Thompson.