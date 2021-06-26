Nebraska State Park will show, shine on June 26

Hamburg Reporter

Bring the family to Indian Cave State Park on June 26 for the 4th Annual “Show and Shine” Car Show. Additional categories added this year are for tractors, motorcycles and trucks. Show time is 10am-1pm. There is no registration fee for the 9am check in. Awards will be presented at 1pm.

Hot wheel races will begin at 11am for all ages. Bring your own car or you may purchase one at the event. Food and drink can be purchased on site.

A park entry permit is required to enter the park but is not required for show entrants.