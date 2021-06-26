Nebraska City’s free movie series to feature Dolittle

Hamburg Reporter

The next installment in the 2021 Downtown Summer Movie Series will be Saturday, June 26.

The scheduled movie is Dolittle. As a reminder, there will be no movie on July 3 as Nebraska City will host the Treestock Concert and the Nebraska City Jaycees Fireworks show at Steinhart Park.

Movies resume on July 10 with The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Other movie dates in the series are as follows:

July 17: Toy Story 4

July 24: Cars

July 31: Onward

The movies are free to the public. They begin at dusk in the Sunken Parking Lot on Central Avenue in downtown Nebraska City on Saturdays in the summer.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Snacks are usually provided for a small fee.

The 2021 season is sponsored in part with a grant from the Steinhart Foundation.