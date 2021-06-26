At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Library Question

At the Hamburg Public Library, we frequently ask the question, “Have you read . . . ?”We know that question arises in your personal conversations as well, since patrons inquire about books a friend has recommended. Today we’re asking you.

Have you read the stories by Alex Kava featuring Special Agent Maggie O’Dell? You can now read “Before Evil.” Book 12 in the series is actually the prequel. Maggie has gained a reputation for solving crimes without stepping foot on the real scene; until now.

Have you met Colter Shaw? He’s the itinerate “reward-seeker” introduced by Jeffery Deaver in “The Never Game” who travels the country to help police solve crimes and private citizens locate missing persons. The third book in the series, “The Final Twist,” has Colter searching for a courier bag that contains evidence to bring down a corporate espionage firm with blood on its hands.

Have you experienced the seasons of winter, spring and autumn with the Amish of Shelley Shepard Gray’s Seasons of Sugarcreek novels? Now you can complete the series with a look at a holiday story, “Christmas in Sugarcreek.”

Have you read “The Promise of Palm Grove,” the first book in the Amish Brides of Pinecraft series by Gray? The library now makes it possible for you to finish the series by picking up “The Proposal at Siesta Key,” “A Wedding at the Orange Blossom Inn,” and “A Christmas Bride in Pinecraft.” The series is a little different as it is set in Florida, but they are entertaining and faith-filled stories.

Have you a desire to read more books by Shelley Shepard Gray, who lives in southern Ohio and is a full-time writer and mother of two teenagers?

The library has added the complete set of her Amish romance suspense series The Amish of Hart County. In the initial novel “Her Secret,” a young Amish woman is stalked by an Englisher. In response to his brazenness, the Hilty family relocates to a community in Kentucky, but they have each taken secrets with them. The series continues with “His Guilt,” “The Gift,” “His Risk,” “Her Fear,” and “His Promise.”

Have you been wondering about the new series Fern Michaels has been writing? “Hidden” is the premiere Lost and Found novel and an ominous cover sets the stage for the text. Meet Cullan and Luna Bodman who utilize their longtime family background in antiques to open their own furniture restoration shop. Luna gets a strange sense from a new acquisition, and the duo discovers their unique talents may save a woman’s life.

Have you been wondering what’s new at the library? Stop in next week and find out plus meet the new director.