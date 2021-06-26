AppleJack Fun Run registration open

Hamburg Reporter

Registration for AppleJack Fun Run ongoing, event set for Sept. 18, 2021

The Alpha Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi has opened registration for the annual AppleJack Fun Run 5K coming up on Sept. 18, 2021.

Registration and packet pick-up for the event will start at 7 a.m. on Sept. 18 and the race will begin at 7:30 a.m. The route circles through Steinhart Park, around and through Arbor Lodge, and back to Steinhart Park. Following the completion of the 5K, there will be a FREE one mile event for kids within Steinhart Park.

The entry fee for the 2021 AppleJack Fun Run is $35 (prior to Aug. 31). Registrations received before the Aug. 31 date are guaranteed a race t-shirt. After August 31, the entry fee is $45. Online registration for the AppleJack Fun Run can be accessed at www.runsignup.com.

The Alpha Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi uses the AppleJack Fun Run as their main fundraiser for the year.

The sorority gives the money back to Nebraska City; in recent years, they have helped fund the One School, One Book literacy push, purchased a new lighted holiday banner to hang above 4th Corso on the west end of town, and have provided thousands of dollars in scholarship money to graduating seniors.