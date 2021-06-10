Trail project seeks painters and artists

Hamburg Reporter

Farragut Community Hometown Pride seeks painters and artists for a birdhouse painting project July 7 and 10 at the Farragut Leisure Hall.

All ages are encouraged to participate in the project, which will provide painted bluebird and wren houses along the Farragut Admiral Trail.

Free paint and birdhouses will be provided to the first 13 participants if the finished houses are donated to the trail.

Artists who want to take their birdhouses home will be asked to pay $12.

Artists and painters will gather from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 10.

Pre-register through City Hall, by calling 712-246-1032, or by visiting the Farragut Community Hometown Pride Facebook page.

The event is sponsored by Farragut Hometown Pride through a grant from the Omaha Community Foundation, in cooperation with the Farragut Admiral Trail.