New Life Church to host Vacation Bible School

The New Life Church of Fremont County will be holding a Vacation Bible School for kids in Hamburg.

Gold Rush 2021 Digging for Truth will have kids from nursery to 8th grade, and kids will be able to enjoy activities such as friendly competitions, outside games, crafts, and scripture memorization.

Pastor Chris Staley said they are expecting at least 50 kids. He said there will be special guests that appear every day for a few minutes.

On Friday, adults can come and see what kids did during the week.

This will be Staley’s first time directing a summer bible school. He said that most importantly, kids are going to memorize scriptures, and there will be prizes for the friendly competitions.

They will also have members from a Kansas church that will come and help.

“Come and bring your friends and learn from God’s words,” said Staley for kids that are interested in participating.

The summer bible school will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., June 14 to June 18.