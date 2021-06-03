Museum special events planned June 12 in NC

Hamburg Reporter

The Missouri River Basin-Lewis and Clark Visitor’s Center, 100 Valmont Dr., Nebraska City, will continue the 2021 Saturday with a Soldier monthly event on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The soldiers and engagees of the expedition will be giving live demonstrations and interpretations of various skills.

Kids can dress up in look-alike uniforms.

Organizers invite the public to relive the adventure in this magnificent 12,000-square-foot facility located on 80 scenic acres, which is quickly becoming “the Premier Lewis and Clark Center in the country!”

Saturday, June 12, will also be “Trails West Day” at the Old Freighters Museum, 407 N. 14th St.

Special events are planned from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at the museum, which housed the Russell, Majors, and Waddell Freighting Co., more widely known for their later business venture the Pony Express.

Visit nebraskacitymuseums.org or nebraskacity. com for more information on these special events.