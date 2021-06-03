Legion honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day

The Hamburg American Legion celebrated its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Hamburg City Park honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The ceremony started with a prayer and followed by the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem. Ron Bromley then directed some words to the people present.

“Today, we honor the achievements, the courage, and the dedication, of the 1.200,778 men and women who paid the ultimate price and to say thank you for their sacrifices. They shared several fundamental qualities.

They possessed courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty, and integrity – all the qualities needed to serve a cause larger than themselves,” said Bromley.

He also mentioned the importance of honoring the heroes during his speech.

“We have awarded medals to many Soldiers, added their names to monuments, and named buildings for them, to honor them for their bravery. But nothing can ever replace the hole left behind by a fallen service member, and no number of medals and ribbons can comfort the ones left behind,” Bromley said.

After the speech, the legion realized the rifle volley- a customary tradition in which three volleys of shots are fired in honor of the deceased veteran by members of the honor guard company.

The Hamburg American Legion then went to each of the city’s cemetery to honor each of Hamburg’s heroes.