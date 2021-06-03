Hamburg, Essex students enjoy trip to Washington

Students from Hamburg and Essex enjoyed a unique experience on a trip to Washington D.C.

A group of 35 students and 10 adults from Hamburg School and Essex School were part of a 10-day educational experience to the nation’s capital.

Their journey was not just limited to Washington D.C., as the students have also enjoyed other historic sites along the way.

The first part of the trip included stops at Mark Twain's Light House in Hannibal, Mo., and tours of Abraham Lincoln's tomb and house in Springfield, Ill.

After a night of camping and fishing, the group heads to Indianapolis for rock climbing.

The trip also included traveling to Gettysburg, camping out, and having a two-hour horseback ride on Civil War trails. The most iconic part is probably visiting Washington, D.C., and seeing all the memorials.

Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent in both the Hamburg and Essex school districts and was also part of the trip’s organization From Essex, teachers Martha Sunderman, Steve Schuster, Katy King, and Logan Sampers went with the kids to the trip. On the Hamburg side, it was Abby Woodward, Skylar Ross, and Spencer Baldwin.

“It’s been a very different trip compared to our traditional one. Due to COVID and the capital riots many things were closed.

As a result, we have adjusted and added things such as a day in Philadelphia and a trip to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware to see the ocean. The kids have been great and are having a lot of fun,” said Wells.

Last year's trip was canceled for Essex students due to COVID-19. So, this year, Essex 8th and 9th graders attended the trip. From Hamburg, kids are 7th and 8th graders.

Wells said they raised money for two years, and both schools raised about $25,000, making the trip free for students who worked and did all of the fundraisings. The group is expected to arrive back in both Hamburg and Essex on Saturday, June 5.